Shooting leads to car crashing into METRO rail stop News Shooting leads to car crashing into METRO rail stop

-

All over the ground and through parked cars you can see evidence of where a shooting took place.

"Sounded like 50 shots and it sounded like a drum, you know where there are a lot of drums, that's what it sounded like basically", says Josue Medina who was at a park with his friends across the street when he saw what happened.

A blue truck crashed into a METRO rail stop.

Medina says, "after that car crashed them came and shot at the dudes who got out and took off running".

Police say they got a call of an active shooting in the 5300 block of Griggs just after 11:20 am Sunday morning. About 6 people inside the blue truck were being chased by several suspects in a black Chevy Impala.

"I seen some guys running out of the truck, I've seen some guys getting shot at, I seen another car come through here shooting, I seen a dude of a stretcher", says Medina.

That man was shot in the shoulder, police say he was taken to the hospital but has since been released. An anonymous tip said one of the suspects may have been hiding in a nearby apartment but when the SWAT team got there, it was empty.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CRIME STOPPERS at 713-222-TIPS.