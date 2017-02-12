FBI offers reward for 'Barrel Chested Bandit' linked to Texas bank robberies

- Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man dubbed the "Barrel Chested Bandit".

The FBI believes the unidentified man is responsible for eight bank robberies and attempted robberies in Texas, Arizona and New Mexico between August 24, 2016 and February 4, 2017. In Texas, he is allegedly responsible for robberies in Longview, Amarillo, and Sulphur Springs.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5'6" to 5'10", 250 pounds, large build, gray hair, and is in his mid-40s to early 50s. Authorities say in each robbery, he produced a small frame handgun and wore a baseball cap.

The FBI warns the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the local FBI office or nearest American Embassy or Consulate.