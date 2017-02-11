Nine year old finds mother, stepfather dead in family home

At about 9:30 am Saturday morning Houston police got a call from a 9 year old girl that lived in a home in the 4900 block of north Cancun.
The girl woke up to find her mother and her mothers husband dead inside their family home.
"We found out that the 9 year old had actually heard her mom and dad arguing the night before around 1:00 am, the father yelled something to the wife and then the daughter heard gunshots", says detective Christopher Elder.
Neighbors say they woke up overnight and heard gunshots. However police say the girl was the first person to call 911
"It was about like 5 of them", says Treveonn Woods.
We're told the man was a lawyer in his early thirties. The woman was in her late twenties and the pair also had triplets together.
"He seemed so normal, very nice, very helpful, it's unfortunate", says Romeo Edmund.
"We believe at this point that the father is responsible for the death of himself and his wife", says detective Elder.
Police say the girl was taken to a children's assessment center for a statement.
