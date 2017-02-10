Wind gust blows truck on top of patrol car News Wind gust blows truck on top of patrol car Three Wyoming State Troopers managed to avoid injury after a strong wind gust blew a semi-trailer truck on top of a patrol car.

Luckily, the troopers on scene were providing care for motorists who were involved in previous crashes and were out of their patrol cars at the time. Dashboard camera video of the crash, which happened on Tuesday along Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain, was posted on the Wyoming Highway Patrol's Facebook page.

"We are also thankful the two occupants in the truck were not injured as well," the post reads. "All we ask is that you please follow high wind advisories and closures when you are traveling in our great state," the post continues.