Gulf Freeway closures over the weekend

- Starting 9:00pm Friday the gulf freeway south bound lanes will be closed from Scarsdale to the NASA Bypass for construction.



If you're driving that way this weekend you're going to want to take an alternative route. Drivers should expect delays and police officers will be out at all intersections to help assist with traffic.



The north and sound bound lanes are expected to be complete by 2018. The south bound lanes will open back up to traffic Monday morning at 5:00am.