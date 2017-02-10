New mural in downtown Houston News New mural in downtown Houston Driving through downtown Houston, you may have noticed something new outside the Capitol Tower Building. With its vibrant colors, the new "The Tree Of Life" mural is not easy to miss. It's at the intersection of Rusk and Travis streets.

"We jumped at the chance," says Matt Dameorsky, executive vice president of Skanska, who donated the space for the mural.

Students at KIPP CONNECT Primary Houston School helped artist Reginald Adams design the mural, each child creating their own petal.

"I didn't know I was going to get chosen, I thought I wasn't going to get chosen because people did a better job than me when I signed up for it, but I was very emotional and excited that my painting was up there," says Paola Navarrete.

"Exciting, it was kind of like an early birthday present," says Jacob Lopez, another student.

"We spent about four workshops with them having them develop the petals of the blossoms of the design and we painted the mural in about six days," says Adams.

Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards says she hopes it's something people working or visiting downtown Houston will pass and enjoy for years to come.

"It empowers that community around it, that community begins to take ownership and additional pride in their surroundings," says Edwards.