The pot-belly pig, who's now been affectionately named "Piggy Wiggy", prompted an unusual 911 call at a Corpus Christi store. A lost female pot-belly pig was apparently following customers in the parking lot of a local business.

It took five police officers and an animal control employee to round her up and get her on a truck. They say someone may have dropped her off, or she may have fallen off a truck. Piggy wiggy is now at the animal control shelter, where they are treating her skin rash .