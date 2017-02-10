Man shot by ex-girlfriend's friend after bizarre fight

Fox 26 News at 6AM
By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Feb 10 2017 08:59AM CST

Updated:Feb 10 2017 08:59AM CST

HOUSTON, TX - A bizarre fight erupted between a couple in Northeast Houston at approximately 2:30 this morning. Police say they were called to an apartment building on Collingsworth at Dabney. They talked to a woman who said her boyfriend slammed his SUV into her apartment wall.  At that point, the woman with help of a friend, even threw a television at his SUV.  Police said the that her ex-boyfriend then left, but decided to return to the apartment.  

Apparently, he gained access to the apartment and then grabbed his ex-girlfriend by her hair, pulling her towards the SUV.  The friend who was inside the apartment then pulled out a gun and shot the ex-boyfriend in the arm. According to police, the ex-boyfriend then fled and was later found and taken to the hospital.


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston