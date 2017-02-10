Man shot by ex-girlfriend's friend after bizarre fight News Man shot by ex-girlfriend's friend after bizarre fight A bizarre fight erupted between a couple in Northeast Houston at approximately 2:30 this morning. Police say they were called to an apartment building on Collingsworth at Dabney. They talked to a woman who said her boyfriend slammed his SUV into her apartment wall. At that point, the woman with help of a friend, even threw a television at his SUV. Police said the that her ex-boyfriend then left, but decided to return to the apartment.

Apparently, he gained access to the apartment and then grabbed his ex-girlfriend by her hair, pulling her towards the SUV. The friend who was inside the apartment then pulled out a gun and shot the ex-boyfriend in the arm. According to police, the ex-boyfriend then fled and was later found and taken to the hospital.