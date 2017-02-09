HISD Board of Education passes resolution supporting undocumented students

- The HISD Board of Education approved a resolution in support of undocumented students Thursday.

The resolution opposes any federal travel bans and opposes any attempts to repeal the DREAM Act.

HISD said in a statement Thursday night:

The Houston Independent School District Board of Education on Thursday approved a resolution in support of the district's immigrant community affected by the recent actions of the state and federal government related to immigrants and undocumented individuals in the United States.

The board is well aware that there are many who are negatively impacted by proposed state legislation and travel restrictions. The issues have caused significant concern among HISD students, staff and families. Under the resolution, the district would continue its efforts to provide a supportive educational environment for all students, regardless of their background.

