Name a roach for your valentine at the Cockrell Butterfly Center

- Still looking for a gift for that special someone? Nothing says eternal love like a roach.

This year, for only $5 you can name a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach after your Valentine at the Cockrell Butterfly Center at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences. Think that’s not romantic? Think again.

“These tough little beasts have been living, loving and roaming the earth for 350 million years. It’s even been said they’d survive a nuclear blast,” the museum said on their website.

After naming the roach, you will receive a certificate to commemorate the gift forever. The "Endless Love" event ends on February 19.