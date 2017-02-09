Did President Trump's top adviser violate ethics law? News Did President Trump's top adviser violate ethics law? Some are now calling for a boycott of Nordstrom after the retailer dropped Ivanka Trump's line from its stores. But at the same time some are sticking it to Nordstrom, others are calling for President Donald Trump's Senior Advisor Kelly Anne Conway to be investigated for allegedly violating government ethics law by promoting Ivanka Trump's products.

"Go buy Ivanka's stuff," Conway told viewers on “Fox and Friends” after Ivanka Trump's clothing and accessories were discontinued at Nordstrom. ”I'm going to give a free commercial here,” Conway continued. She was speaking from the White House Briefing Room.

”The White House and the employees of the White House should not be in the business of supporting Donald Trump’s brand or advertising Donald Trump’s brand or his children’s products,” says FOX 26 Legal Analyst Chris Tritico.

”Government officials cannot use their government office to support their private business interests,” explains Tritico.

President Trump tweeted and shared on the @POTUS Twitter feed saying his daughter is being treated unfairly by Nordstrom.

”It allows you to use the most important political office in the world for private gain. It's unlawful and it's unconstitutional. The problem with that is the White House shouldn’t be for sale and that’s what it looks like. When you’re using the great office of the President of the United States for private gain it cheapens our country. It cheapens the office of the President of the United States,” Tritico says.

Some are now boycotting Nordstrom. “It was one of my favorite stores but I won’t be returning,” says Fox 26 Public Policy Analyst Jacquie Baly. The strong GOP supporter is blasting Nordstrom although the department store says Trump's products were dropped due to poor profits.

“They issued a statement three days before that they were against our president’s vetting system of Muslims coming into the country. So I don’t think it’s a coincidence they issued that statement and three days later they discontinued her line. I don’t buy this story that they’re saying it’s because of sales. This is an Ivanka Trump dress I’m wearing and many of my friends wear her products,” explains Baly.

Some in the Galleria-area do not share Baly's sentiment.

”I think it's kind of silly to boycott it. I don't really see any reason too. Everybody wants to have something to jump into and be upset about,” says one woman.

“I don't really care. I'll shop there if I want to,” adds another man.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says Conway has been "counseled" but he didn't explain what that means. Several stores have dropped Ivanka Trump's products citing declining sales.