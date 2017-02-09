Former Harris County deputy arrested in federal child porn case

- Former Harris County deputy Andrew Craig Sustaita, 30, was arrested today on federal charges of production of child pornography.

Sustaita, who lives in Spring, was indicted by a federal jury on February 1, and will go before a the U.S. Magistrate Judge Deana Hanovic Palermo on Friday. If convicted, Sustaita would face a minimum sentence of 15 to 30 years, a possible $250,000 fine, up to life on supervised release, and would have to register as a sex offender.

Sustaita was a deputy at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office since 2010. He was relieved of duty on January 9, 2017 and his termination was official on January 25.

“Sex crimes against children are especially heinous, particularly when they are allegedly perpetrated by a member of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement. “We will continue to devote all necessary resources to ensure those who victimize children are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Three state charges of possession of child pornography and one charge of obscenity were filed against Sustaita in January 2017.

