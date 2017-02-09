Boyfriend charged in death of teen Kirsten Nicole Fritch

- A Galveston County Grand Jury for the 56th District Court returned an indictment against Jesse Christian Dobbs, age 21, for the felony offense of Murder in the death of 16-year-old Kirsten Nicole Fritch.

Fritch's body was found on November 10, 2016 in Texas City, Texas near 34th Street North, in a wooded area behind Shenanigan's Bar. During the grand jury presentation, Baytown Detective Jessica Cervantes testified about the results of their continuing investigation. The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office found that Fritch suffered 53-60 stab wounds and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

The Baytown Police Department's Capital Murder investigation into the deaths of Kirsten's mother, Cynthia Morris and Kirsten's sister, Breanna Pavlicek, is ongoing. Morris and Pavlicek were found deceased in their home on November 8, 2016 in Baytown, Texas.

Dobb's next court appearance is February 16, 2017 at 8:30am for a status conference in the 56th District Court.