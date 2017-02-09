Tuberculosis scare for El Campo students

- Students at El Campo High School will now be tested for Tuberculosis, after a student was suspected of contracting the illness. The student reportedly is now receiving treatment for it. Health screenings will take place today and tomorrow to see whether or not other students may have been exposed. Consent forms were sent out to parents last week, to give permission to their child being tested.

Health department officials say that Tuberculosis is spread through the air, most typically spread by a cough. Apparently, some students may have had close contact with the student suspected of having the disease.