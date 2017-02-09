Suspected tuberculosis at Clements High School

- David Yaffie, principal at Clements High School in the Fort Bend Independent School District sent the following letter on Wednesday:

Dear Clements High School Parents/Guardians,

Fort Bend Clinical Health Services has notified Clements High School about a suspected case of tuberculosis (TB). Tuberculosis is a bacterial illness acquired through breathing in infected droplets from the cough or sneeze of a person with active TB. Tuberculosis is not easily transmitted. It is spread when a person inhales airborne germs over a long period of time in a confined area from someone with the disease who coughs or sneezes.

Confidentiality laws prohibit us from releasing the individual's name. However, I can assure you the school is working actively with Fort Bend County Health & Human Services and taking all necessary steps in order to ensure the health and safety of all our students and staff.

Because significant exposure to TB is required in order to develop an infection, and based on the level of interaction with the individual, the health department has identified a small group of students and staff who will require testing. They have received separate notification from the school and the health department.

If you have not been contacted, there is no reason for your child to be tested at this time. However, if you would like, you may have your child tested by your private provider.

We understand that you may have questions. You can find a TB general information sheet here. https://www.cdc.gov/tb/publications/factsheets/general/tb.pdf

lf you have any additional questions or concerns, please contact Fort Bend County Clinical Health Services at 281-342- 6414.

As always, we appreciate your continued support.