Police: Man trapped inside garbage truck for over 10 miles

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Feb 09 2017 08:12AM CST

Updated:Feb 09 2017 08:12AM CST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police say a man was rescued after being trapped inside a garbage truck for over 10 miles.

The Scottsdale Police Department says the 28-year-old homeless man crawled inside a dumpster to sleep for the night and was compacted twice when the garbage truck picked up the dumpster.

Police believe the cardboard boxes inside the garbage truck helped save his life.

Firefighters say the man was rescued after the driver heard screaming coming from inside the garbage truck.

Initially, paramedics treated the man near 68th Street and Camelback Road, however, he has been transported to a nearby hospital for observation to make sure he does not have internal injuries due to the compacting.

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1270385443010000/

 


