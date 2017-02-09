Deputies rush to save passengers trapped inside a burning car on Highway 90

- Deputies rush to save passengers from a fiery car crash on Highway 90. According to investigators, two men were driving eastbound on Beaumont Highway at Van Hut drive when one driver lost control, hit a trafffic light pole, and then rolled into the ditch. The car then caught fire. Deputies then rushed to help save passengers from inside the burning car. One man survived the crash, but the other passenger did not make it out alive.

The man who did survive the crash was taken to the hospital with a broken femur and other serious injuries. Deputies are now trying to determine who was driving the car, and if the survivor will be charged with intoxicated manslaughter.