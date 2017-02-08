Well-known sports agent one of 178 arrested in multi-state sex trafficking operation News Well-known sports agent one of 178 arrested in multi-state sex trafficking operation "You never know when you could be arrested or get caught up," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

You are looking at the faces of men who found that one out the hard way.

They were all arrested for the same thing--allegedly offering money for sex to an undercover cop.

For the last 13 years, 30 law agencies in 15 states have taken part in the National Johns Suppression Initiative.

“We’ve been a key member of it and very proud to once again have lead the efforts in the number of arrests,” the Sheriff said.

Between January 18 and Super Bowl Sunday, 6,500 sex buyers and traffickers were arrested.

In Harris County alone 178 sex buyers or Johns were handcuffed. That’s more than 7 state wide totals combined.

“You reach all demographics,” Gonzalez said. “You have highly successful people, people that are unemployed. It runs the gamut.”

Some of the notable arrests include 71-year-old Randy Hendricks.

He’s a power broker in sports and has been named Baseball America’s top agent representing such baseball greats as Roger Clemens.

We first told you about another notable arrest last month.

It was his reaction to being arrested that made Texas Southern University professor Christopher Tymczak grab headlines.

Prosecutors say after he learned the prostitute was actually an undercover officer the professor tried to run out the door and hit an officer in the face.

He ended up with felony assault charges.

Sheriff’s deputies say two H.I.S.D. teachers and two Houston firefighters were also arrested.

“We don’t care who you are no one is above the law,’ the Sheriff said.