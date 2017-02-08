List of Rodeo Houston 2017 food and vendors

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Rodeo Houston 2017 officially kicks off in March, but you can start planning your rodeo food right now.
New items on this year’s menu include bacon Nutella pickle, Flaming Hot Cheetos Roaster Corn, and rack of lamb with twice baked potato fries.
Check out the full list of announced vendors and foods.
Returning vendors with new items:
The Finer Diner at Rodeo Plaza: Rack of Lamb with twice baked potato fries, Philly cheesesteak
Fletcher’s Corny Dogs at The Junction: half version of the famous corny dog for the school children
Harlon’s BBQ at The Junction: The Harlon's Turkey Leg Potato
Custom Confections at Circle Drive: Now offering Gluten free fried treats including funnel cake, Oreo-type sandwich cookies and more. Will now have Churros and in the morning fresh made donuts (both yeast and cake donuts).
New food vendors:
Greek Grill at Arena: Baklava pastrei, Chicken gyro bowl, Falafel on a stick, Foot long corn dog, Greek platters (choice of sandwich served with rice and side), Greek salad, Home-cut fries, Mediterranean gyro bowls (gluten free)
Frio’s Gourmet Pops at Rodeo Plaza: Gourmet popsicles
Ray Cammack Shows Carnival Midway booths with new items listed:
Big Bubba’s Bad BBQ
Big Dogs, Big Dogs II
Biggy’s II
Big Tex’s BBQ
Bishop Conc. Chicken Stand
Candy Factory: Selfie Sno Cone
Carmelot
Corn Junction
Corn Shack: Flaming Hot Cheetos Roaster Corn & Flaming Hot Cheetos Corn in a Cup
Cowboy Kettle Corn: Nitro Pop Kettle Corn
Nutella Funnel Cake & Oreo Churros w/ filling
Enzo's Pizzeria: Flaming Hot Cheetos Pizza
Fair Fix: Deep Fried Tim Tams, Deep Fried Chocolate Covered Marshmellows
Fried A Fair, Fried A Fair II
Funnel Cake I, Funnel Cake II: Chocolate Dipped mini Pecan Pie
Get Pickled: Bacon Nutella Pickle, Pickle cheese on a stick
Going Nuts
Kid Shack
Luehr's Ice Cream
Marcus Hot Dog
McKinney Corn Dog I, McKinney Corn Dog II, McKinney Corn Dog III
Mustard's Café
Spud Ranch: Deep Fried Baked Potato Bites
Squeezers 1, Squeezers 2, Squeezers 3, Squeezers 4
Sweet Cheeks: Deep Fried Tim Tams, Deep Fried Chocolate Covered Marshmellows
Sweet Dreams
Sweeties
Tater Twister: Deep Fried Nachos,Spiral Fry Dog on a Stick
Texas Steak Out Grill, Texas Steak Out Grill 2