List of Rodeo Houston 2017 food and vendors

- Rodeo Houston 2017 officially kicks off in March, but you can start planning your rodeo food right now.

New items on this year’s menu include bacon Nutella pickle, Flaming Hot Cheetos Roaster Corn, and rack of lamb with twice baked potato fries.

Check out the full list of announced vendors and foods.



Returning vendors with new items:

The Finer Diner at Rodeo Plaza: Rack of Lamb with twice baked potato fries, Philly cheesesteak

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs at The Junction: half version of the famous corny dog for the school children

Harlon’s BBQ at The Junction: The Harlon's Turkey Leg Potato

Custom Confections at Circle Drive: Now offering Gluten free fried treats including funnel cake, Oreo-type sandwich cookies and more. Will now have Churros and in the morning fresh made donuts (both yeast and cake donuts).



New food vendors:

Greek Grill at Arena: Baklava pastrei, Chicken gyro bowl, Falafel on a stick, Foot long corn dog, Greek platters (choice of sandwich served with rice and side), Greek salad, Home-cut fries, Mediterranean gyro bowls (gluten free)

Frio’s Gourmet Pops at Rodeo Plaza: Gourmet popsicles



Ray Cammack Shows Carnival Midway booths with new items listed:

Big Bubba’s Bad BBQ

Big Dogs, Big Dogs II

Biggy’s II

Big Tex’s BBQ

Bishop Conc. Chicken Stand

Candy Factory: Selfie Sno Cone

Carmelot

Corn Junction

Corn Shack: Flaming Hot Cheetos Roaster Corn & Flaming Hot Cheetos Corn in a Cup

Cowboy Kettle Corn: Nitro Pop Kettle Corn

Nutella Funnel Cake & Oreo Churros w/ filling

Enzo's Pizzeria: Flaming Hot Cheetos Pizza

Fair Fix: Deep Fried Tim Tams, Deep Fried Chocolate Covered Marshmellows

Fried A Fair, Fried A Fair II

Funnel Cake I, Funnel Cake II: Chocolate Dipped mini Pecan Pie

Get Pickled: Bacon Nutella Pickle, Pickle cheese on a stick

Going Nuts

Kid Shack

Luehr's Ice Cream

Marcus Hot Dog

McKinney Corn Dog I, McKinney Corn Dog II, McKinney Corn Dog III

Mustard's Café

Spud Ranch: Deep Fried Baked Potato Bites

Squeezers 1, Squeezers 2, Squeezers 3, Squeezers 4

Sweet Cheeks: Deep Fried Tim Tams, Deep Fried Chocolate Covered Marshmellows

Sweet Dreams

Sweeties

Tater Twister: Deep Fried Nachos,Spiral Fry Dog on a Stick

Texas Steak Out Grill, Texas Steak Out Grill 2