Flowers for your Valentine News Flowers for your Valentine Flowers are a staple for Valentine's Day. How to get the best?

-

Consider your source: order local. Florist Elaine Ousley-Nevarez explains why.

"You're not going to a third-party website that has picture of arrangements the florist may not have product available."

Order early for a better selection.

And once you have your bouquet, how do you keep it fresh?

"You don't want to put them on your table where light puts heat on them, or near a window where sunlight hits them as well," said Ousley-Navarez.

Remember bacteria grow on the bottom of the stem. After 2 or 3 days, you need to re-cut stems and place back in fresh water.