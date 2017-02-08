Houston Super Bowl LI crashers: Did these guys really pass SB51 security? News Houston Super Bowl LI crashers: Did these guys really pass SB51 security? Did a couple of guys really sneak into the Super Bowl? Their video and story is trending this morning. They put a video together that appears to show them sneaking into the Super Bowl. Tickets cost thousands of dollars, and this was a Tier 1 security event. They documented their whole journey on Youtube and snapchat, although it can't be confirmed that they really pulled it off.

They apparently walked past security with a ladder like they were there to do some work. You can see some video from inside the stadium of the game. They say they were watching the game somewhere else and decided to get an uber just to see what could happen. Whether they pulled it off or not, the NFL and NRG are not commenting.