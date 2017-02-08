Swastika graffiti found in front of a Spring middle school

- Some Spring parents were outraged after discovering swastika graffiti on a storage building in front of the Dueitt Middle School in Spring, Texas. The graffiti displayed messages including, "Trump for Life" and swastikas. One parent angrily remarked that the graffiti was not removed before students saw it, "This garbage should have been covered before the children made it to school. Granted there are degenerates in every society, but allowing that garbage to remain for the children to see is exactly what they want."