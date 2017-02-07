JJ Watt Foundation donates uniforms and soccer equipment to Arnold MS News JJ Watt Foundation donates uniforms and soccer equipment to Arnold MS Texans star JJ Watt's mom Connie Watt stopped by Arnold Middle School in Cypress today to drop off new uniforms and soccer equipment on behalf of the JJ Watt Foundation.

- Texans star JJ Watt's mom Connie Watt stopped by Arnold Middle School in Cypress today to drop off new uniforms and soccer equipment on behalf of the JJ Watt Foundation.

The new gear will go to kids in the Soccer Start program which provides sports opportunities to at-risk children. The program was in need of goals, and balls and uniforms as some kids were using old volleyball uniforms with worn out elastic.

The JJ Watt Foundation's mission is to help kids learn fundamental skills like teamwork and leadership through after school athletic activities. To date, the foundation has provided more than $2,600,000 thanks to generous donors.