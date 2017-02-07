WATCH: ‘Limbo Queen' limbos under truck while balancing drinks

- Shemika Charles aka the 'Limbo Queen’ already holds two Guinness World Records for her impressive limbo dancing, but she continues to impress the internet by doing the limboing under the most impossibly low bars.

This time, she limboed under a Toyota Tacoma while balancing two trays of drinks—and she didn’t spill a drop.

According to her website, Shemika broke the world record for “lowest limbo” in 2010, and won her second world record in 2016 for “the furthest distance to limbo under 12 inches.”

She recently posted a video doing the limbo under a pole supported by two beer bottles. She wrote on Facebook, “Here at Syracuse University! Here is what I hold the Guinness World Records for! Lowest limbo, under 2 beer bottles.... which is 8.5 inches.... now that's low.”