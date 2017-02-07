32 arrested in multi-day prostitution sting in north Harris County

- During the week of Super Bowl LI, 32 people were arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Prostitution in north Harris County. Investigators with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office arrested the suspects in undercover operations.

The Precinct 4 Constable's Office says several of the arrested suspects had prior warrants for their arrests and three had ICE deportation orders.

The multi-day operation focused on cutting down on prostitution near day cares, schools, homes, and business in Precinct 4.

“The goal of these and similar police operations is to dampen and ultimately eliminate the blatant prostitution on the streets near our neighborhoods and business districts of Harris County, Precinct 4,” Constable Mark Herman said in a statement.