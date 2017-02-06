Minnesota veteran with cancer asks for letters in ad

- A patient at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud, Minnesota took out a newspaper ad asking people to send him letters during his last days.

The ad read: “James Wiitamaki is dying from cancer at the St. Cloud VA Hospital. He would like to receive letters from people.”

His great-niece found the posting and shared it on Facebook, saying that if anyone has a few minutes to send a card, she thinks he would be more than ecstatic to receive it.

The VA Medical Center confirmed James Wiitamaki is a patient in their community living center.

If you would like to send James a letter, here is the address he shared:

James Wiitamaki

VA Medical Center, B51-2

4801 Veterans Drive

St. Cloud, MN 56303