Galveston, Texas News One death in helicopter crash, two people rescued One person has died and two people were taken to UTMB John Sealy Hospital following a helicopter crash in the Galveston west bay.

The helicopter was scheduled to land in Santa Fe on Monday night but never reached its destination. The last communication from the helicopter was over Galveston State Park. Galveston County Sheriff's deputies conducted a search for the helicopter around Jamaica Beach.

U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and boat units also assisted in the search. A T & T Marine boat crew found the helicopter wreckage in the west bay and rescued two people. That crew returned to the wreckage and found a body of the third person.