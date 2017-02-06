Two cyclists die in accidents involving Metro Light Rail News Two dead after being hit by trains

On Friday morning just after 8:00 am Rice professor Marjorie Corcoran was killed when a Metro Rail train hit her while she was crossing the tracks at Fannin and Sunset.

This was the first of two fatal accident to happen in a three day period.

"Sunday evening a man who's identity is not yet known to the public was also hit and killed so really sad tragedies for all of their family and friends, really everyone that knew them", says Mary Blitzer who is the advocacy director for Bike Houston.

We're told that man was cycling along the frontage road at 610 and Fannin when he was hit by a train.

Metro officials say the agency has been working on many improvements from alarms, to fencing and even more signage. Telling people to stop, look and listen to what's around you. Officials also say the incidents are still under investigation but that their thoughts are with the families affected.

Mary Blitzer with Bike Houston SAYS right now the city of Houston is working on a plan to improve safety, increase access, grow bike ridership and develop and maintain bikeways.

"That's coming before our council in February and really reminds us of the need to get that passed and the need to improve design and really do a detailed look at when somebody dies, not only who was at fault but what's with the design of that street and how can it be made safer", says Blitzer.