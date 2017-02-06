Lake Jackson Police searching for 19-year-old man

- Lake Jackson Police are looking for missing 19-year-old Collin Daniel Lieski who hasn’t been seen since 10 a.m. Monday.

Police say Collin “has Asperger Autism but is not afraid to communicate with strangers or afraid of loud noises.” He likes wooded areas and water.

He is described as 5’9”, 150 pounds, hazel eyes, and short brown hair.

He is possibly wearing blue Nike shoes, Oakley style sunglasses, basketball shorts, a Seattle Seahawks single strap back pack. He is possibly ridding a black and gray 26-inch 10 speed mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lake Jackson PD at 979-415-2700.