Houston woman chosen by Kevin Hart, only comedian at Super Bowl Live News Houston woman chosen by Kevin Hart & is only comedian to perform at Super Bowl Live Hollywood funny man Kevin Hart made a pit stop here in Houston. Hart actually recorded a show while here featuring funny folks from the Bayou City. I caught up with one of the comedians cast in Hart's comedy show. She's also the only comedian to perform at Super Bowl Live 2017. If you listen to Crystal Powell even for a moment. It won't take long to discover she's funny even when she isn't trying to be.

"Yeah I have a party on the inside almost everyday,” smiles Powell. The comedienne is celebrating a lot more these days after being picked to perform on Kevin Hart's show which airs on Comedy Central called Hart of the City. "It's unbelievable and I'm going to ride this wave, I'm talking it's a tsunami. I'm going to ride it until the water is just gone. Crystal-Comedy-Central-Kevin-Hart-Hart-of-the-City-Houston-episode yeah I did that woooop,” laughs Powell.

It seemed to take forever "Lord today please" as she anxiously awaited word to see if she was selected for the show but the phone just wouldn't ring. "Hey call my phone back and make sure it's working” and finally no more test calls. The phone call came and Crystal found out she would be featured on Hart of the City.

"If I was a singer this would be a Grammy to me”. During the taping the comedienne found confidence in having her late mom on stage with her. "I had my mother's driver's license with me".

We caught up with Crystal at Houston's Improv, a Theatre she used to dream of working in. Now she's almost home here. "I used to come in and hang out by the Green Room. You don't exactly go in until you're invited”. Now in the green room she and her husband hash out Crystal's busy schedule. "I have meetings going on to work with other comedy talent. This is opening doors. I'm headlining at the Arlington Improv, not blowing my own horn but oooooouuuh,” she laughs.

Working in comedy, actually "working" hasn't exactly been easy. "I was a bill collector. I was a school teacher. I was a flight attendant. I even played professional football for the Houston Energy. I've pretty much done everything and this is what feels right".

Powell is a great reminder, there will be lows like job hopping and highs such as being selected by Kevin Hart himself for his show, so it’s important to enjoy the journey as you achieve your goals. "I'll never, ever forget it".

You can keep up with Crystal at crystalpcomedy.com