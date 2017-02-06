Super Bowl LI attendees leaving Houston News Super Bowl LI attendees leaving Houston More than 100,000 passengers, some of whom came from right across the border, began their mass exodus home from Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport on Monday.

Some left with heavy heart and others left speechless.

"I don't even have a voice," said one Patriots fan.

But the one thing everyone seemed to agree on is the great time they had in Houston.

Some swiped a lot of plastic. One fan says he spent over $10,000.

More than 130,000 people will fly out of Bush Monday, compared to the 80,000 that fly though daily. Monday is comparable to the busiest travel day of the year, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Bill Begley, head of communications at Houston Airports, say TSA is fully staffed and there have not been any problems.

Airport officials say Minneapolis transit authorities are on the ground in Houston, observing operations as they prepare to host Super Bowl LII.

As travelers leave, many say there's one reason why they'll be back.

"The people, the people are really down to earth, they're really hospitable, they bring you in," said one traveler.