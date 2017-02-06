Shooting in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Police are investigating a shooting reported in southeast Houston.
The shooting was reported at around 3 p.m. on Scott Street near Southlawn Street. Police say at least one person was injured in the shooting.
