Dobie HS sophomore shares embrace with Lady Gaga during halftime show

- A Pasadena ISD student had a moment in the spotlight—and in Lady Gaga’s embrace—during the Super Bowl LI halftime show Sunday night.

During Lady Gaga’s performance, the singer walked through the crowd of dancers on the field and hugged Dobie High School sophomore Ally Bellini for a few seconds on national television.

Pasadena ISD featured a photo of the moment on their Facebook page.

“It was crazy that that happened. I’m still shaking,” Bellini said.

Bellini was on the field performing with the rest of the Dobie Lariaettes. The team put in two weeks of practice for the halftime performance, but the embrace with Lady Gaga was not planned.

“It was such a coincidental thing. It just happened so suddenly. It was a really good moment. It was something that just happened,” Bellini said.

It was a moment the sophomore will likely remember for a lifetime.

“I love her! This meant the world to me,” Bellini said.

Bellini talked about her experience at a press conference at the school on Monday.