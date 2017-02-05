Falcons fans upset about Super Bowl loss

-

Sunday night the place to be for Falcons fans was Warehouse Live in east downtown Houston. Many of which either drove 12 hours, or flew into town just to see the game.

"I flew from Atlanta, we flew into Austin and we drove the 2.5 hours, it was the cheapest way to go", says Reginald Hill.

"All birds fans everywhere, we got falcon nests out here, we've got dirty birds", says Larry Henderson.

Even though it was a Falcons event, a few Patriots fans managed to get inside. "Strive for 5 Tom Brady New England Patriots all the way baby", says Marlynn Goodson.

The game tied at 28 to 28, until the Patriots pulled off the win in over time. Falcons fans were disappointed, but still mostly in good spirits.

"Incredible, it was a good run, they did well, they played very well, they made it here, Tom Brady always played good in the end so it was well expected but they played good, go Falcons", says Evelyn Gilder.

"I think Atlanta had full control of the game, they just slowed down their offense, tried to play the defense, they do that", says Kevin Battle.

"Well I think it was a good game, that's why we went into overtime and unfortunately we did not come out with a win, but Atlanta forever, we still love the Falcons", says Marcella Turner.