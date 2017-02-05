Houston Patriots bar rides roller coaster of emotion during Super Bowl 51 News Houston Patriots bar rides roller coaster of emotion during Super Bowl 51 The night started on a high, dipped to a somber low, then reach the top when a bar of New England Patriots fans watched their team win an historic Super Bowl in Houston.

- Patriots fans were explosive Sunday night at Diablo Loco sports bar after their team scored an historic win in the first-ever overtime Super Bowl game.

Diablo Loco is a well known New England football spot year-round. Fans gather each week to watch the games in full-fledge Patriots gear.

On Sunday, the bar was packed from the early afternoon hours. The crowd exploded in cheer at the sight of Tom Brady. Food and drinks flowed as fans played pre-show games and snapped pictures with a fellow fan who looked so much like Bill Belicheck it had everyone doing a triple take.

By mid game, the mood had sobered. Tears began to fall from eyes locked on a game that appeared doomed.

Then, it all turned around. Diablo Loco erupted in screams when the Patriots took the win in the first overtime in Super Bowl history.

Patriots fans had come from far and wide - including Boston and Ireland. One Patriots-loving couple was celebrating their honeymoon.

A Boston family in town for the big game told FOX26 they think bean town could learn a thing or two about watch parties from H-Town.