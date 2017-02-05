Police: 14-year-old shot in the mouth expected to be okay

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Feb 05 2017 04:41PM CST

Updated:Feb 05 2017 04:41PM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Police say a 14-year old was shot in the mouth around 3:30 p.m. today.

Police responded to a call in the 5500 block of Rue after a caller reported hearing 10 gunshots.

Police say the teen is expected to be okay.


