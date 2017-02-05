Police: 14-year-old shot in the mouth expected to be okay

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Police say a 14-year old was shot in the mouth around 3:30 p.m. today.
Police responded to a call in the 5500 block of Rue after a caller reported hearing 10 gunshots.
Police say the teen is expected to be okay.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Police say a 14-year old was shot in the mouth around 3:30 p.m. today.
Police responded to a call in the 5500 block of Rue after a caller reported hearing 10 gunshots.
Police say the teen is expected to be okay.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.