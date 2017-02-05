Store owner opens fire on suspected robbers, killing one man

- A Houston store owner decided to fight back when two suspected robbers tried to rob him as he was getting into his car. The attempted robbery happened on Saturday night at a Barbeque restaurant on Mesa Road, near Ley Road.

According to police, around 11pm, a store owner left the restaurant from the back parking lot. He had been robbed once before when he left the restaurant at night. So this time, police say he kept a gun with him as he was leaving. Last night, two males jumped out from behind a garbage bin and approached him to rob him. The store owner then pulled out his gun, and shot at the suspects. One of the suspects was shot in the throat and the chest. The other suspect fled the scene and got away. The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital in critical condition where he later died.