Oops! Sticker Shock--Least expensive tickets for Super Bowl LI are $2,619

- If you waited this long to get a ticket for Super Bowl LI, you may be in for some sticker shock. The least expensive tickets available for Super Bowl LI as of game day morning are $2,619 in the Upper Corner section. Super Bowl LI tickets have sold in the range of $1,500 to $15,432. Last year at this time, Super Bowl 50 ticket price range was between $1,040 and $27,983. According to StubHub, the stats for game day tickets are impressive:

• Most Expensive Ticket purchased to date was for $15,432 in the Lower Prime section

• Least Expensive Ticket purchased to date was for $2,100 in the Upper Corner Section

Last year at this time, Super Bowl 50 ticket price range was between $1,040 - $23,913

The Average Ticket Price to date for Super Bowl LI is $4,004, down 15% from this time last year for Super Bowl 50

The Number of Tickets Sold is up 25% from this time last year for Super Bowl 50

To-date, approx 28% of Super Bowl tickets were purchased via mobile

Average Ticket Price History on StubHub - Day before game

2016 Super Bowl - $4,747

2015 Super Bowl - $3,670

2014 Super Bowl - $2,615

2013 Super Bowl - $2,768

Where are sales coming from?

Purchases have been made in all 50 states and 20 different countries, including Australia, Japan, Germany, Italy and South Africa. After the U.S., sales from Mexico and Canada make up 6.1% of total ticket sales. Total international buyers make up 7.4% of total sales.

Top 5 Super Bowl LI Buyers by State:

Texas: 20%

Massachusetts: 15%

Georgia: 14%

California: 7.3%

New York: 5%

Top 3 Super Bowl LI Buyers by Country:

United States: 93%

Canada: 3.1%

Mexico: 3%

Super Bowl LI is on track to be StubHub’s highest selling event in StubHub history, outpacing the original highest selling event, last year’s Super Bowl 50.

