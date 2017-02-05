Puppy from Houston's BARC appears in the Puppy Bowl today

- A puppy from Houston's BARC animal rescue will appear in today's Puppy Bowl. The pup, affectionately nick-named Super-pup was transported by a rescue group in Colorado. He is a male, black and white terrier with a distinctive birthmark on his nose.

Dozens of pups will make their adoption debut as Team Fluff and Team Ruff go nose to nose in a game of tugging and tail chasing. The teams will play off as part of the Super Bowl Live experience. Join Puppy Bowl fans at Roots Park across from the Toyota Center Wednesday - Sunday as part of a live replica of Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl Experience. The action begins at 3:30pm.