Taste of the NFL has big celebrity turnout

- For 3,000 people more than 45,000 tastings will be prepared with more than 3,00 glasses of wine. It's easy to see the Taste Of The NFL is one of the biggest events surrounding Super Bowl 51.



"As a mother of two children, I don't know how I'd feel about putting my children to bed hungry and what Taste of the NFL does is just incredible", says Alyssa Milano who attended the event wearing her NFL clothing line Touch.



Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern says it's a cause close to his heart. "Hunger and security is I think the biggest issue on my plate literally as someone who at a point in their lives was food insecure and was homeless and sort of turned that around, this is not just something that's just a stat to me I've lived it and been amongst people who have lived it", says Zimmern.



The University of Houston helped host the event on its property, giving students one on one interaction with the best of the best in the food industry. "Well Houston is hosting the super bowl and we are just honored and very delighted the Taste of the NFL and I think what makes it really special is that there are about 250 of our students who are deeply engaged, they are learning and following chefs, this is a great event for us", says Renu Khator, President of the university.



Since 1992 the Taste Of The NFL event has been going on it's helped feed more than 275 million people here in the United States.

