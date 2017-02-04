Lowe's hiring over 400 seasonal employees in Houston

- This spring, Lowe’s is hiring an estimated 403 seasonal employees in the Houston market to help during their busiest season of the year.

Open positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and outdoor product assemblers.

Online orders for in-store pickup have also created the need for more loaders to help guests with their order pickup.

Hiring is a store-by-store basis, but seasonal workers will typically be needed between March and September.

According to the company, almost half of seasonal employees last year transitioned to part-time and full-time positions, making them eligible for additional benefits.

Lowe’s is hiring more than 45,000 seasonal employees nationwide. More information can be found on the Lowe’s job page.

