Montgomery County Animal Shelter offering $0 'Blue Room' dog adoptions

- Montgomery County Animal Shelter is offering $0 adoptions on about 60 dogs in the shelter’s blue room through Sunday.

The shelter is installing a new HVAC system, and the Blue Room must be cleared to complete the work. MCAS is looking to get the dogs adopted or fostered before work starts on Monday.

“I am 100% dedicated to ensuring we do not euthanize a single animal to make this transition happen. We only need temporary foster care for one week. Please open your home and your heart and help us out. We can do this, together!” MCAS Director Charles Jackson said on the shelter’s Facebook page.

Anyone interested in adopting can contact Kristen Orion at kristen.orion@mctx.org. If you're interested in adopting, you can drop by the shelter at 8535 Hwy 242, Conroe, Texas. An album of adoptable dogs can be found here.

Adoption fees include spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, and more.