Silver alert issued for 93-year-old man from Pipe Creek

- Juan Marcos Gattas, was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at 374 Arrowhead Point in Pipe Creek, Texas.

Gattas has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and law enforcement believe his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Gattas was driving a white 206 Jeep Compass with Texas plate HSW5820. Gattas is described as a white male, 5'4", 154 pounds, gray hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bandera County Sheriff's Office at (830)796-3771.