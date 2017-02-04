RECALL: Pentobarbital found in units of 'Hunk of Beef' dog food

Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food has voluntarily recalled specific units of its Hunk of Beef dog food due to possible contamination with Pentobarbital.

According to the FDA, Pentobarbital exposure in dogs can cause “drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, or nausea, or in extreme cases, possibly death.” Five dogs have reportedly become ill after eating the affected product with lot number 1816E06HB13, and one of the dogs died.

Affected 12 oz cans of Hunk of Beef have lot numbers beginning with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, an expiration date of June 2020, and the second half of the barcode reads 20109.

The cans were sold online and in stores in Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

The recalled product contains chunks of beef from a USDA approved meat supplier, and products from Evanger’s other suppliers have not been recalled. The company is investigating how the contamination occurred.

Anyone who purchased the product can return it to the store of purchase for a refund.