Hooters is known for its wings and the wait staff’s iconic uniforms. Now the restaurant chain is said to be adding male servers.

The Hooters Management Corporation announced it will open Hoots, a Hooters joint outside of Chicago next month.

You can expect a scaled back menu, but it will include the classic chicken wings.

The major change is that the wait staff will ditch those famous outfits and include a male wait staff.

It’s not clear if Hooters will open other concept stores with the changes.