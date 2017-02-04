Mother stabbed six times in NE Houston driveway, ex-husband accused

- Police say that a woman's ex-husband attacked her as she arrived at approximately 4:30 am this morning at her Northeast Houston home at Turner and McGallion Road. According to initial reports, her estranged ex-husband was waiting and hiding in the yard of her home. When she got out of her car, they exchanged words. Police say that her ex-husband then pulled out a knife and stabbed her 6 times.

The woman's daughter and another man were inside the home when they heard the woman screaming and they ran outside to find the mother laying in the driveway. The woman was then rushed to Ben Taub Hospital and is now in serious condition. The woman's ex-husband fled and is now on the run.