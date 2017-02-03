Atlanta Super Bowl committee tours Houston News Atlanta Super Bowl committee tours Houston Atlanta is just two years away from hosting its own Super Bowl and members of the city's host committee are in Houston to learn all they can before the big game.

Atlanta is just two years away from hosting its own Super Bowl and members of the city's host committee are in Houston to learn all they can before the big game.

Friday the group toured Super Bowl Live, Houston's outdoor fan activity zone.

"We're taking what we see here and figuring out how do we fit all these puzzle pieces into what we have in downtown Atlanta with the stadium coming online, Centennial Olympic Park, the convention center spaces, World Congress Center. [It is a] great opportunity to really figure out what all we want to do and where we want to do it," explained Brett Daniels, the chief operating officer of Atlanta's Super Bowl host committee.

RELATED: New Falcons stadium will host Super Bowl

One of the things that really stood out to Atlanta planners was the cheerful volunteers stationed anywhere Super Bowl visitors might stop.

"They've got almost 10,000 in place here," said Daniels. "The energy and enthusiasm they're bring to the city, it's electrifying."

Atlanta will begin recruiting its own volunteers later this year.

"I think they've done a great job of really communicating to them that this is a chance for the local folks to embrace the visitors and really show them their hospitality here and that's an advantage for us in Atlanta [be]cause we have a true spirit of southern hospitality and I think that will be a big point for us to really rally the community," explained Atlanta Sports Council President Dan Corso.

RELATED: Houston gives Atlanta's Super Bowl committee advice

The Atlanta contingent is not alone for their visit--members of the Minneapolis host committee are also in Houston as they prepare to host the 2018 Super Bowl.

"There's a real camaraderie [among] future hosts. So, we're talking to Minneapolis, which has it in '18. We're talking to Miami, which has it in '20, following us and really trying to generate ideas that might work for all cities when it comes to hosting this event," Corso said.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

MORE: Falcons News on FOX5Atlanta.com