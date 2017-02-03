Club Nomadic full of quarterbacks Friday night News Club Nomadic full of quarterbacks Friday night

Friday night at Club Nomadic could also have been called club quarterback. From football stars like Dak Prescott showing up to Super Bowl champions.



Katy native Andy Dalton came to town for the event.



"It's great you know glad to be back, a lot of family here so it's good to have a chance to see everybody", says Dalton.



"I went to Los Cucos, that was the first stop for me so had to get some Mexican food from there", says Dalton.