Club Nomadic full of quarterbacks Friday night

Friday night at Club Nomadic could also have been called club quarterback. From football stars like Dak Prescott showing up to Super Bowl champions.
"Bruno Mars, all the people that are here I'm just excited for, Super Bowl week is fun, great energy I know Bruno puts on for the crowd and I'm excited to watch him", says Prescott.
Katy native Andy Dalton came to town for the event.
"It's great you know glad to be back, a lot of family here so it's good to have a chance to see everybody", says Dalton.
Of course he says he had to stop by a few local favorites in his stomping grounds. "I went to Los Cucos, that was the first stop for me so had to get some Mexican food from there", says Dalton.
Hall of famer Steve Young even made an appearance, commenting on all of the buddies he hoped to run into. "A lot of times this is a reunion for a lot of players, especially quarterbacks, the Super Bowl is one thing but it's also the annual get together, we like to run into all of our guys Terry Bradshaw a guy inside, Dak Prescott, people you don't see otherwise so you have to do this in many ways to get to see people", says Young.