Super excitement at Lakewood Church Super Bowl Gospel Celebration News Super excitement at Lakewood Church-Super Bowl Gospel Celebration Something super is happening at Lakewood Church on this Friday before the big game. It's the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.

- Something super is happening at Lakewood Church on this Friday before the big game. It’s the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.

Some of the singing superstars in the line up include gospel great Yolanda Adams, CeCe Winans, Natalie Grant and even the NFL Players Choir.

The event is hosted by David and Tamela Mann. 19-year-old Jekalyn Carr is also taking to the stage. Carr was recently nominated for a Grammy for her song “You’re Bigger”. That makes her the youngest artist up for a Grammy. Congrats young lady!