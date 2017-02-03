Super excitement at Lakewood Church Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

FOX 26 News Reporter Damali Keith
By: Damali Keith

Posted:Feb 03 2017 07:57PM CST

Updated:Feb 03 2017 09:07PM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Something super is happening at Lakewood Church on this Friday before the big game.  It’s the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration. 

Some of the singing superstars in the line up include gospel great Yolanda Adams, CeCe Winans, Natalie Grant and even the NFL Players Choir. 

The event is hosted by David and Tamela Mann.  19-year-old Jekalyn Carr is also taking to the stage.  Carr was recently nominated for a Grammy for her song “You’re Bigger”.  That makes her the youngest artist up for a Grammy.  Congrats young lady!


