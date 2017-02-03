- Beginning Monday, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will give away a free glazed doughnut to customers who purchase any size cup of one of their two new coffee blends. The deal is available nationwide until February 28.

Customers can choose from two news blends—Smooth and Rich, both made from 100 percent Arabica beans. Krispy Kreme says months of went into perfecting the blends designed to compliment their doughnuts.

“Our new Smooth coffee is the only coffee designed to be the perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-made Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats. It’s a combination that’s deliciously inseparable, and we’re proud to say that our coffee is now doughnut-worthy,” Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a statement.

For more details, visit the Krispy Kreme website.